Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.39. 9,312,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,416,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.14. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

