Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,100,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 8.8% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $538,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,110,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,004. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

