Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.33. Virtusa posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.20 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRTU shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Virtusa from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ VRTU traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.60. 1,534,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,137. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10. Virtusa has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Virtusa by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

