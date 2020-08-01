Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $301.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will post sales of $301.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $304.33 million. Virtusa posted sales of $328.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.20 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Virtusa from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtusa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ VRTU traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Virtusa has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTU. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Virtusa by 753.8% in the first quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 1,444,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after buying an additional 79,192 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 838,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,818,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Virtusa by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 123,964 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Virtusa by 452.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 505,746 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

