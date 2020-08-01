Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is HCR Wealth Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $96,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 225,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $43,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded down $3.66 on Friday, reaching $190.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,186,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,219. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $377.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on V. UBS Group cut their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.56.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,754 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.