Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (IID) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE IID opened at $4.22 on Friday. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd Company Profile

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

