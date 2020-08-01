Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Position Cut by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,466,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,780 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 3.5% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $37,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 38,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 45,570,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,648,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

