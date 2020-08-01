Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,235 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 0.9% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $55,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. 45,570,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,648,844. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

