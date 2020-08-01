WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Community Capital Management Inc.

Community Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in WP Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 53.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 16.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 81.4% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 132.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 39,454 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of WP Carey stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.37. 890,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,008. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.76.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.042 dividend. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.40%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

