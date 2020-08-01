WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. WP Carey’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE WPC traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,008. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.91. WP Carey has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.40%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $247,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

