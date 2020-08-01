Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.57. United Natural Foods posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. MKM Partners started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 19.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNFI stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. 959,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.39.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

See Also: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.