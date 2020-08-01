Zacks: Brokerages Expect Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.94 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) will announce earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.59) and the lowest is ($2.34). Macy’s reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 792.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of ($4.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($4.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Shares of M stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,038,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,159,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.57. Macy’s has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $22.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 42.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 63,229 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 17.3% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 425,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

