Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.31. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $347,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,858.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,920 shares of company stock worth $745,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 71,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

