$1.36 EPS Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to announce $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.49. PerkinElmer posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $803,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,050. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.91. The company had a trading volume of 901,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,697. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

