12,372 Shares in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $292,856. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.74. 3,292,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.31. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average is $87.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

