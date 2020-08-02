1,861 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,501,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after acquiring an additional 73,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,205,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,409,000 after acquiring an additional 112,921 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,001,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $152.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,473. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.42.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.