1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the June 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 477.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 83,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

BCOW remained flat at $$9.30 during midday trading on Friday. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 2.07%.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans.

