2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

TWOU has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on 2U from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on 2U from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised 2U from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 2U presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. 4,389,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,935. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. The business had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at $26,783,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,084,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 157,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,900 shares of company stock worth $8,396,010 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 18.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 96,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,335,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of 2U by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of 2U by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

