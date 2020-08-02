3EDGE Asset Management LP Acquires New Shares in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF accounts for about 0.0% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PREF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PREF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. 34,452 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.41. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $101.54.

