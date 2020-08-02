3EDGE Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 18,184 iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF accounts for about 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 0.24% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COMT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 154,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,338. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $33.34.

