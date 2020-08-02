3EDGE Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 18,184 iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF accounts for about 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 0.24% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COMT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 154,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,338. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $33.34.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit