3EDGE Asset Management LP Makes New $567,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.79. 53,756,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,239,296. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.05 and its 200 day moving average is $224.26. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $269.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

