AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.35-10.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.51. AbbVie also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.35-10.45 EPS.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.91. 14,614,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,717,843. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.80.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.