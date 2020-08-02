ADAMANT Messenger Price Tops $0.0095 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $801,959.11 and $284.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00026896 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 104,868,897 coins and its circulating supply is 84,726,886 coins. ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

