Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,310,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,206,986. The firm has a market cap of $638.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $151.85 and a 1 year high of $268.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

