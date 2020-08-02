All Sports Market Capitalization Achieves $5.84 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. All Sports has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and $881,209.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $50.98, $24.43 and $33.94. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00040252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.58 or 0.05120760 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010671 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00051719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00030411 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

