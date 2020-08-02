Alphacat Achieves Market Cap of $458,540.69 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a total market cap of $458,540.69 and approximately $13,484.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.20 or 0.01978291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00184696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00075333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000936 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00110409 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

