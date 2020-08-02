American Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 54,698 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,698 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF makes up about 3.4% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $21,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. 359,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,107. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

