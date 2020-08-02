American Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 3.4% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $21,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,954,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,464. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.85. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

