American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 3.2% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $20,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,821,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $51.79. The stock had a trading volume of 600,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,049. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st.

