Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 1.1% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2,141.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.76. 1,181,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,888. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.97.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,024,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 50,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $5,132,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

