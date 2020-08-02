Analysts Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.29. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million.

PNFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

In related news, Director David B. Ingram acquired 40,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $1,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $254,656.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 216,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,308,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 317,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.62. 290,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,013. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

