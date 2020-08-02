Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,612 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,612 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $116,385,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 86.6% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 343.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $1,247,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 100,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,116,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,282,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

