Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 55,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 53,248 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $120,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 7,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

NYSE KDP traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $30.59. 3,826,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

