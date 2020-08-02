Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,765 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Best Buy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 901,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 70,958 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,922.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 67,211 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 136.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,938 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after buying an additional 105,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,607,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.59. 1,887,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,535. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.02. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $100.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $94,285.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,697 shares of company stock worth $90,464,182 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.