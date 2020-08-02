Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,869 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,604,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $102.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,724 shares of company stock worth $10,377,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

