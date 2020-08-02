Avitas Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,654,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $403,333.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,858.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total transaction of $488,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,442 shares of company stock worth $33,190,830 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.57. 413,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $167.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.83 and its 200 day moving average is $123.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.90%.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

