Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,534 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 382,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,638,000 after acquiring an additional 134,407 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in American Express by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,767 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,088,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,819. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.