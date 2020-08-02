Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 21,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 190,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,500 shares of company stock worth $14,632,750. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,016. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

