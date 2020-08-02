Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,205 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 89.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,979,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,878,000 after acquiring an additional 146,264 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.64.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,325 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $96.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,423,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,413. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.48. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

