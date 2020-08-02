Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 341 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,986 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.43. 1,144,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $251.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,378 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.08.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.