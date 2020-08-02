Avitas Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.4% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,709 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.04, for a total value of $2,381,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,228,845.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,582 shares of company stock valued at $122,348,282. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $632.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,188. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $622.21 and a 200-day moving average of $515.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

