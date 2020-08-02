BHK Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,768,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 433,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 71,357 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 172,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,042,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,108,124. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $213.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

