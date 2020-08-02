BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 10.7% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,826,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,152,000 after buying an additional 807,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,886,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,080,000 after buying an additional 162,897 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,405,000 after buying an additional 3,488,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,100,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,377,000 after buying an additional 694,008 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.46. 5,110,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,004. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

