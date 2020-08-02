BHK Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.91. 3,928,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $149.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.86.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.