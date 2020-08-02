BHK Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,028 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,844,000 after buying an additional 1,353,615 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,636,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,156,000 after buying an additional 1,150,097 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,180,000 after buying an additional 484,080 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,730,000 after buying an additional 193,361 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,730,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,479,000 after buying an additional 503,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.26. 45,570,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,648,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

