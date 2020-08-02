BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,498 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

EEM traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.29. 62,457,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,028,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

