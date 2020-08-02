Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,700 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 491,800 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 865,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of BMRA stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 560,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,753. The company has a market capitalization of $107.07 million, a P/E ratio of -33.74 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.00. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Biomerica from $6.25 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Biomerica by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Biomerica by 145.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $352,000. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

