Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,700 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 491,800 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 865,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of BMRA stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 560,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,753. The company has a market capitalization of $107.07 million, a P/E ratio of -33.74 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.00. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Biomerica from $6.25 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th.
Biomerica Company Profile
Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.
