BitCoal Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. BitCoal has a total market cap of $6,029.04 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitCoal has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.55 or 0.00774023 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004055 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000558 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000898 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

