Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BKEP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. 45,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,578. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $79.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

