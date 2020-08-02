Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Holdings Boosted by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.2% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $713,677,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Boeing by 372,990.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,135,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after purchasing an additional 769,205 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.00. 30,286,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,075,772. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.82) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

